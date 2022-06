Party Center Software will be at Bowl Expo June 29-30 at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s booth #643.

Stop by to chat with the company’s customer success consultant Megan Hawkins and customer success manager Eileen Hawkins.

They will be handing out a free resource on the most popular bowling center add-ons to have available in your online booking module. Visit www.partycentersoftware.com for other resources and additional information.