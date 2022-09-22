ParadropVR Opens at RAF Museum Midlands

ParadropVR recently installed their flying canopy at RAF Museum Midlands, giving visitors the opportunity to “feel what it is like to fly just like the Falcons, the RAF’s military parachute display team.”

“I started my career as a para in the British Army, so that experience was very much part of the inspiration of inventing ParadropVR,” said Frontgrid CEO Matt Wells. “So I’m particularly proud to see it feature in one of the greatest military museums in the world. ParadropVR has been created to replicate the sensation of flying under canopy, and it’s easy to use controls mean that it is accessible to almost everyone.”

Learn more at www.rafmuseum.org and www.frontgrid.co.uk.