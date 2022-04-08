ParadropVR Launches First U.K. Location

The ParadropVR Pod was recently installed at Adventure Parc Snowdonia in North Wales, manufacturer Frontgrid’s first location in the U.K.

The VR flying experience was created by combining motion-based engineering hardware, which the company calls the ParadropVR Pod, with exciting game content to give the sensation of flying. “After 18 months of product development, it’s very exciting to see ParadropVR Pod live on location and people coming off the ride and saying ‘wow,’” said CEO Matt Wells.

Frontgrid also announced an exclusive distributor partnership with Amusement Services International, which will sell the company’s products in the Middle East.

Learn more at www.frontgrid.co.uk.