Paradise Acres Park Expansion Coming Soon

Paradise Acres Family Farm Park, an amusement space in Johnson City, Tenn., that has been “home to children and families for over 100 years,” plans to add 18 more mini-golf holes, a new laser tag field site, a gem mining station and more.

The new Appalachian-themed mini-golf course at the center of it all will be called Mountain Paradise. “We will have farm animals and lots of obstacles to go through and bears to celebrate the fact that we do not have bears roaming through Johnson City.”

The new additions are set to be completed on Sept. 21.