Pace-O-Matic Buys MCM Elements

Video game software company Pace-O-Matic – celebrating its 20th year this year – recently purchased MCM Elements, the well-known route and terminal accounting software solution founded in 2013.

“We are excited and pleased to offer MCM Elements as our newest product,” said Pace-O-Matic President Michael Pace in the announcement. This route management software leads the industry, and many of our customers have been successfully working with MCM Elements for years. We are thrilled to welcome the MCM team of Dan Miser and Jen Marchese to Pace-O-Matic. We are working with them and our entire team of programmers to enhance what is already a top-notch accounting solution.”

Miser called the acquisition a “perfect fit,” and said he is looking forward to working with the Pace team “to take MCM Elements to the next level.”

Moving forward, Pace-O-Matic says it’s working with an advisory panel of experts and customers to help improve its route accounting software as the company looks to build upon the solid foundation laid by MCM Elements.