Pac-Man Gets Special Version of Monopoly

Speaking of the iconic video game franchise, Hasbro released Monopoly Arcade Pac-Man on Aug. 1. The board game featuring the famous arcade character costs $30, and is available on Amazon and at retailers like Target and Walmart.

According to Engadget, you play for points instead of cash in the new board game, which also includes a digital banking unit that doubles as a mini arcade game you play whenever you pass Go. The classic game just turned 40 this year, but isn’t showing its age one bit! There seems to be brand-new iterations of the game and character popping up all the time.

The company also released a Super Mario version of Monopoly in July.