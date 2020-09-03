Omni Arena Revenues Going Up, Says Virtuix

With 21 of 29 Omni Arena locations open for business, its manufacturer Virtuix says the VR attraction’s relative success “continues to demonstrate the industry’s improving health.”

According to the company, Omni Arena is averaging 85% of pre-pandemic revenue levels – that’s $12,050 monthly compared to the pre-pandemic average of $14,050. In fact, in go-karting and bowling facilities, game sessions (and thus, revenue) are higher than before the pandemic. However, FECs, trampoline parks and movie theaters that have the attraction are quite lower.

The attractions remain closed in Washington, California, Rhode Island and Puerto Rico. The most recent Omni Arena install was at Cinergy in Odessa, Texas. Learn more at www.virtuix.com.