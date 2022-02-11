Olympian Kimi Goetz Started at Roller Rink

Team USA speedskater Kimi Goetz of Flemington, N.J., started her career at the nearby Frenchtown Roller Rink as an inline skater, reports NJ.com.

Believe it or not, Goetz is the third Olympian whose career began in Frenchtown. Chris Creveling and Kyle Carr earned a spot on Team USA for the 2014 Sochi Games; Creveling brought home a silver medal.

Recalling how she got her start, Goetz’s mother Linda said: “We took her sister (Samantha) to Frenchtown for a birthday party, and one of the other girls said, ‘You’re pretty good. You ever think of joining the Frenchtown Speed Team?’” And we were like, ‘What the heck is that?’” And the rest, as they say, is history.