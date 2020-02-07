Old-School Arcade Opening in Louisiana

New business partners Jeremy Shepherd and Evan Paul have had a longtime passion restoring classic arcade games. Now, they’ve decided to make some money with it.

The pair are opening Wayback’s Arcade in Pineville, La., on Feb. 14, according to the Alexandria Town Talk. The arcade will start off with about 40 games, and customers will pay a $12 admission for unlimited all-day play or $35 for a monthly membership.

“We joke that we’ve spent thousands of dollars on these cabinets with no real return,” Shepherd said. “A few months ago, we started talking about maybe turning this into a business.” If you’re not in Central Louisiana, visit them on Facebook: www.facebook.com/waybacksarcade.