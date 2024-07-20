Old Pinball Collection Heading to Auction

Amanda Morris of Jaybird Auctions recently reported to RePlay that an arcade collection spanning 50 years of pinball will soon be up for bid. Live online bidding will be held Sept. 12 and the auction catalog and pre-bidding will be open in mid-August. Pickup for the auction will be held in Warren, Ohio.

It’s the collection of Richard Lawnhurst, who has some 150-plus wood-rail pinball machines all in working condition, according to an article in the Tribune Chronicle.

“There are lots of rare titles that are the best example of their kind,” Morris said. “It has all been stored under a clothing store in Ohio for at least 30 years.”

Lawnhurst estimated that 70% of his collection is Gottlieb pins. Most of the games come from the 1950s, but the collection covers many decades.

Learn more at www.jaybirdauctions.com.