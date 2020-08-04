Ohio Arcade Bar Closes Due to New Alcohol Rule

Arcade Legacy: Bar Edition in Cincinnati won’t be opening anytime soon – if at all – according to its owner, who cited Gov. Mike DeWine’s 10 p.m. alcohol ban at bars and restaurants as the culprit. The business had just been allowed to reopen a couple of weeks ago.

“We started off not bad at all,” Jesse Baker told Fox19. “I assumed it would be getting better over the next few weeks. But the new rules squashed that.” Baker has two other Arcade Legacy locations. One had to shut down as well, and the other – which doesn’t have a bar – remains open. “I think it was (the governor’s) way to have bars shut down without telling the bars to shut down. It’s going to work for a lot of places, because most bars do their business after 10 p.m.”

The new rule, met with pushback from operators, says bars and restaurants have to stop serving booze at 10 p.m., and allows for patrons to finish them through 11 p.m. Learn more about the bar at www.arcadelegacyohio.com. More coverage on Ohio’s new Covid-related bar rules can be found here. We’ll continue updating you on this issue and countless others popping up around the country in our Instant RePlay newsletter. Email any tips to [email protected] and [email protected].