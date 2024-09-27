October is National Roller Skating Month

Together we roll! That’s the theme of this year’s National Roller Skating Month, put on by the Roller Skating Association every October to encourage folks to tie up the laces.

“This dynamic initiative is set to inspire unity and togetherness, encouraging kids to be ‘roll models’ while reintroducing the exciting Read and Roll Program,” the association stated. “As a prominent advocate for anti-bullying and the myriad health benefits, both mental and physical, of roller skating, the RSA continues to pave the way for positive change within the industry.”

Their Read and Roll initiative motivates children to read by rewarding them with skate time based on their reading achievements. Schools, libraries and skating rinks across the nation participate.

There’s also Learn to Skate Day on Oct. 5, Cha Cha Slide Day on Oct. 12 and a “Sock it to Cancer” fundraising campaign all month.

Visit www.rollerskating.com for more.