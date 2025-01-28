NxGn Arena Recently Opened with Sacoa System

The new 7,000-sq.-ft. FEC NxGn Arena is open in Edgewater, N.J., partnering with Sacoa Cashless System to equip the venue with their latest Spark Readers and all-in-one POS.

“We decided to go with Sacoa Cashless System for simplicity, and we see sales continuing to steadily increase since the installation,” said Mourad Elayan, owner of NxGn Arena.

Added Sebastian Mochkovsky, CEO of Sacoa USA: “We are very happy to work with Mourad and are excited to continue helping them increase sales, decrease costs and improve their customer experience.”

Contact [email protected] for more information.