NJAA’s East Coast Show Set for March 10-11

The New Jersey Amusement Assn. will host their 27th Annual East Coast Gift & Variety Show from March 10-11 in the Golden Nugget Grand Ballroom in Atlantic City, N.J. Attendees include owners, partners, managers and buyers, and also professionals in arcades, games and more.

On March 10, NJAA will hold its 31st Annual Scholarship Awards Party, in which the board and NJAA members can socialize and give away some $5,000 in scholarships.

Any questions can be directed to [email protected] or call 732-240-0000. You can also visit www.njamusements.com.