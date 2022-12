The New Jersey Amusement Assn. will host its 28th Annual East Coast Expo at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City, N.J., on March 8-9, 2023. Exhibitor setup begins on March 7.

The former Gift & Variety Show sees attendees from various segments of the amusements and tourism industries.

Stay up to date on the details of the East Coast Expo at www.njamusements.com or call NJAA at 732-240-0000.