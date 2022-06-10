NJAA Scholarship Program Now Open to Applicants

The New Jersey Amusement Assn. Scholarship Fund, started in 1988, is once again offering finances to student members.

To be eligible, applicants must be current full-time student members of NJAA and must be attending or have admission to a 2-year or 4-year accredited institution.

The deadline to submit is Aug. 22. Award recipients will be notified on Sept. 8 and will be mailed their scholarship. Click here to learn more information or visit www.njamusements.com. Email applications to [email protected].