NJAA East Coast Gift, Variety Show Next Month

The New Jersey Amusement Assn. is currently working on the 30th Annual East Coast Gift & Variety Show, set for Feb. 26-27 at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City. It’s dubbed “the trade show to keep you connected to the amusement industry in the tri-state area.”

On Feb. 26, NJAA will hold its 33rd Annual Scholarship Awards Party, in which up to $5,000 in scholarships are awarded to incoming freshmen and continuing collect students.

For the first time, the association is offering online pre-registration, which will remain available until Feb. 19. You can click here to learn more. If you have any questions, reach out to the NJAA office at 732-240-0000 or email [email protected].