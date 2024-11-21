Night Heron Entertainment Gets Brass Ring for Kung Fu Panda

Night Heron Entertainment, the team behind DreamWorks Kung Fu Panda: The Warrior’s Gauntlet VR, won a Brass Ring Award for the game at IAAPA. Not bad for their first title! The game is distributed in North America by AVS Companies.

Inspired by the beloved Kung Fu Panda franchise, the game follows the title character Po in his quest to become a Kung Fu Master. The game was built on the company’s Lynx VR platform.

The cabinet is about 10’ tall with the marquee and features an 85” spectator screen, haptic floor for immersion and wind effects, too. See the full feature in the magazine’s December issue.