Nigeria’s Sunrise Waterpark Gets Semnox Tixera System

Semnox Solutions recently added Sunrise Waterpark in Abuja, Nigeria, to its list of global clients, the company reported. There, they implemented their Tixera management system.

The waterpark caters to visitors of all ages and covers more than 13 acres, and includes a wave pool, playground, thrill slides and more. The Tixera system is specially designed for outdoor amusement facilities.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sunrise Waterpark to the Semnox family, benefiting from our comprehensive venue management suite,” said Client Manager Meghashyam J. “With Tixera, our mission is to deliver a system that not only streamlines park operations but also elevates every visitor interaction, allowing staff to focus on creating memorable experiences.”

Earlier this month, the company also converted Atomic City Family Fun Center in Paducah, Ky., to their Semnox Parafait suite of solutions.