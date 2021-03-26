New York Welcomes Back Indoor Entertainment

As of Friday, March 26, indoor entertainment centers in New York were allowed to reopen at 25% capacity. Face coverings, social distancing, temperature checks and frequent cleaning will be enforced, according to WABC.
Attractions that cannot be social distanced or cleaned must remain closed. The state also says FECs and other indoor entertainment venues must have enhanced air filtration, ventilation and purification standards.
They must also “deploy sufficient staff to enforce compliance with rules, including capacity, distancing and face coverings” and “sell tickets in advance.”