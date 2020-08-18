New York City Bowling Back with Guidelines in Place

Rab’s Country Lanes on Staten Island is one of many New York City bowling centers that reopened Monday, Aug. 17, and new rules are in place to keep the strikes coming.

Bowling alleys have been closed for five months in the Big Apple, and bowlers were excited to get back to the lanes with masks and more among the requirements. “We’re excited. It’s been a long time coming, but here we are: back to business and bowling,” Rab’s Country Lanes proprietor Frank Wilkinson III told SILive. “Today is emotional, we’re just happy to get back to bowling. This proves that we can get back to some sort of normalcy.”

Only some sense of normalcy, because along with mandated masks, the city asserted a 50% capacity with every other lane closed (unless you’re in the same small group). Indoor dining and drink are also not allowed for the time being.

Learn more about the biz at www.bowlatrabs.com and check out the full list of reopening guidelines for New York at www.forward.ny.gov.