New York Bowling Alley Reopening Soon

3C Bowling Alley in Theresa, N.Y., will host a grand reopening event on April 8. According to WWTI, the business has been working on renovations.

“This has not been easy,” the business wrote on their Facebook page. “We have put so much into this, and we hope that our communities will invest back into us.”

The bowling biz also offers cornhole and a restaurant-sports bar. They have leagues available for both bowling and cornhole. Parties and events can be booked by emailing [email protected]. Learn more at: www.facebook.com/3CBowl.