New VR Game Room Opens in Georgia

VR1 Gaming, a virtual reality game room, opened June 1 in Cumming, Ga. Owner Bikramjit Mathuan worked in IT for 12 years, but wanted a change.

“I wanted to do something outside of the box and do something that no one is doing,” Mathaun said. “There are VRs out there, but as far as simulators, you won’t find anything like what I have.” The simulators at VR1 allow players to “immerse themselves in whatever game they are playing as they slide up and down or left and right to give the feeling of being on a motorcycle, driving a car or even flying through the air.”

