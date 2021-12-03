New Retro Arcade Bar Coming to San Antonio

San Antonio’s Alamo Plaza will soon add Be Kind & Rewind, an arcade bar that will feature retro cabinets of the 1980s, ’90s and early 2000s. The name is an homage to the old Blockbuster and video rental adages to “be kind, rewind” tapes before returning them.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, the new hangout spot from founder Alex Amaro will be a space that is welcome to everyone.

“We also want to rewind to a time before the champagne sparklers, bottle service and strict dress codes,” he said. “We want to take it back to a time where just anybody from all walks of life can come in, feel good, be themselves and feel welcomed.” Amaro has a background in the attractions and nightlife industries.

The new bar will fill the space of the former Fuddruckers. The concept, designs and the space are still being laid out. The business expects to be open by Spring Break 2022.