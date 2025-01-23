New Pinball Arcade Opens at Florida Cafe

Tap N’ Tilt, a pinball-focused arcade in Ormond Beach, Fla., recently opened and is now hosting pinball tournaments. The 20-pin arcade is inside the expanded Cafe One.

According to Business Debut, Tap N’ Tilt also has some crane games and video games, alongside beer and wine offerings on tap. There’s a dining menu that includes flatbreads, hot dogs, chicken wings and burgers.

In addition to the new arcade, Cafe One itself added 20 more seats, bringing the total seating capacity to 70.

Learn more about the facility, which first opened in 2017, at www.facebook.com/cafeoneormond.