New Owners Open Revamped Indiana Alley

The new ownership group at Champion Lanes in the city of Washington, Indiana, recently opened their revamped facility, which now features axe throwing and live music.

Kathy Decker, a manager and co-owner of the venue, cut the ribbon at the grand opening ceremony with fellow co-owners Jeff Owens, Chris Hoover and Jerry Torres. “It wasn’t something that we planned,” Owens said.

“It was something that just kind of happened. We knew this building was vacant and we weren’t sure what was going to happen to it. Initially, Chris and I put a bid on it. We didn’t plan on going into the bowling business, but we won the bid. We then had to decide what to do with it so that we could make some money or at least break even with it. We knew we needed a bowling alley here. We just needed to supplement it somehow, so we went with the axe throwing.”

The 16-lane bowling alley has plans for leagues later this year. In addition to the axe throwing, there’s also an arcade, restaurant-bar and live music. Learn more at www.mychampionlanes.com.