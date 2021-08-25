New Owners Bringing Back Noble County’s Only Bowling

Business partners Doug Ebey and Andrew McGill are planning to bring back bowling to Kendallville, Indiana. Noble County’s only bowling alley, 10 Pinz Pizza & Arcade, closed for good in March, according to Fort Wayne Business Weekly.

Ebey and McGill bought the space in May and began a major remodel this summer. They’re going for a modern look with new flooring and LED lighting over the lanes.

“We want to bring bowling back to Noble County,” said Ebey, the owner of Hidden Ego fitness centers in Albion and Kendallville. “We’ll have 12 lanes and five hatchet-throwing courts. Leagues begin in September for 32 weeks.”

A website, and new bowling alley name, will be announced soon.