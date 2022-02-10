New Entertainment Complex Opening in Branson, Missouri

A 9,000-sq.-ft. venue called The Social Birdy is set to open in Branson, Mo., later this year. According to KSPR, the facility will offer pickleball, an 18-hole putting golf course, golf simulators, and a bar-restaurant.

“It’s going to be a fairly large building that’s going to house a restaurant inside, as well as four virtual golf simulators with a bar inside,” said Matthew Martin, founder and partner of the business venture.

“Branson being a huge tourism town, lots of visitors come in annually and we’re excited about that and we would welcome tourists and visitors to come. But we wanted something that could be for the local residents.” The business will be family-friendly as well.