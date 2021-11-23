New Entertainment Center Chip Shots Coming Soon

A sports bar with indoor pickleball courts, golf simulators and more will soon be located at Haley Center in Rochester, Minn. The new development is expected to be open by March 2022.

According to the Post Bulletin, the business is owned by brothers Nick and Nate Vreeman, Dave Kinneberg, Ryan Utterback and the Stationary Astronaut group, which is owned by former Minnesota Viking Marcus Sherels and Nick McLaughlin.

“We aim to create a family-friendly environment filled with endless entertainment for everyone,” McLaughlin said. The venue will have three indoor pickleball courts, six golf simulators, indoor bean bags on Astroturf and table tennis. There will also be live sports on the big screen.