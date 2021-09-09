An article in the Dallas Business Journal recently detailed “a new chapter” for Chuck E. Cheese as the CEO of CEC Entertainment David McKillips takes the brand into the future.

McKillips joined the company in January 2020, just weeks before the pandemic, and led the company through its Chapter 11 bankruptcy. “It’s been an incredible ride, and I think one of the greatest comeback stories in entertainment,” McKillips said. “And it’s just amazing to work for a brand that is an American icon.”

Part of his vision for Chuck E. Cheese is to keep modernizing – with more screens in the venues and a remodeling push that’s underway. The company is set to remodel 25 locations this fiscal year and the plan is to remodel all of them within the next three years.

Click here to read more of the original report.