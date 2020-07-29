New RePlay En Route

August is just around the corner, and so is the new month’s edition of the RePlay magazine. In the hands of our “delivery system” known as the U.S. Postal Service now, the August magazine examines how well or poorly the manufacturing side of the industry has been faring during the virus lockdown.

We also spread some stories on how operators like AMOA prexy Greg Trent and arcade maven George Smith have been surviving the “open/close” government location mandates…as well as an uplifting look at Arachnid’s rich legacy in feeding the street trade with soft tip dart board…once a novelty and now a solid pillar of the coin machine business.

So, keep your eye out for the mailman.