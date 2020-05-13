New Arcade Bar Coming This Month

EightyOne, a new arcade bar in downtown Sioux Falls, S.D., is set to open this month with safety measures that meet City Hall’s rules for entertainment businesses (South Dakota is one of the few places that remained open for business during the coronavirus pandemic).

Owner Errol Stewart partnered up with Dan Myers, a former deli owner who operated in the space EightyOne is moving into. Myers, who was looking to focus more on his catering business, will add a menu of gourmet meals to the arcade bar’s lineup of offerings, according to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader.

Stewart, meanwhile, has left behind EightyOne’s original Harrisburg location to bring his business and all of his arcade cabinets and pinball machines to Sioux Falls. The games are all from part of a collection he started years ago – a variety of classics from fighting and dance games to multi-player favorites like The Simpsons.

“Downtown Sioux Falls is very nightlife-oriented and it’s very culturally rich,” he said. “I think it’s just a great location.” Learn more at www.facebook.com/eightyonearcade.