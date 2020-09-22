New Arcade Bar Can Finally Have Games On

With restrictions lifted on video games in Massachusetts, the new Play Arcade in New Bedford finally has an arcade bar. Opened for business on Aug. 19, owner Adam Katz originally had the games on after receiving permission from the city’s board of health. Two days later, they were told to shut the games down.

While he expanded the restaurant side of the business to include takeout and delivery, the situation wasn’t ideal, reported South Coast Today. “To have the arcade games back and the draw of an arcade bar functional again – it’s the main reason we opened,” Katz said. “It’s great.”

“The phone’s ringing off the hook today,” he added. Learn more about the arcade bar at www.playarcadenb.com.