Netflix, Peloton Announce Foray into Video Games

Streaming giant Netflix recently announced that it plans to enter the video game market, starting with mobile games, eyeing it as a new category that will help it attract and retain customers.

“We think the time is right to learn more about how our members value games,” the company said when announcing its Q2 results. Netflix said games will be included as a part of its monthly subscription price and wouldn’t be an additional service.

Exercise bike manufacturer Peloton also recently announced its video game plans. The company plans to make an on-bike game called Lanebreak, set to hit bikes in 2022. In the virtual experience, riders will be “required to match and sustain their resistance and cadence while facing obstacles set to the beat of music.”