Netflix Getting Into Location-Based Entertainment

Blooloop has reported that movie streaming sensation Netflix will be dipping its toes into the LBE sector next year with “Netflix House.”

Their chief marketing officer Marian Lee said guests at Netflix House can “enjoy regularly updated immersive experiences, indulge in retail therapy and get a taste – literally – of your favorite Netflix series and films through unique food and drink offerings.”

The Netflix House locations are slated for the King of Prussia shopping mall in Pennsylvania and Galleria Dallas in Texas.

Located in former department stores, the venues will be more than 100,000 sq. ft.