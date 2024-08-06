NAC2024 Offers Combo Package for New Attendees

This is your final notice! Early-bird registration for the National ATM Council’s NAC2024 event in Las Vegas was recently extended through this Friday, Aug. 9. First-time attendees and new NAC members qualify for special combo package pricing – $450 all-in.

The conference pass includes all workshops, seminars, breakout sessions and access to the expo hall, plus five food and beverage networking events.

All August registrants also qualify for a prize drawing to win two tickets to see Postcards from Earth at the Las Vegas Sphere on Oct. 29.

NAC2024 runs from Oct. 28-30 at the Horseshoe & Paris Las Vegas. Click here to learn more or visit www.natmc.org.