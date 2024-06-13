NAC2024 Early Bird Registration Thru July

Early bird registration for the National ATM Conference & Expo (NAC2024) will be good through July 31. The cost for members is $475 and for non-members, it’s $525. First-time attendees can take advantage of an even cheaper $450 package, also good through July 31. The event will be held at the Horseshoe & Paris Las Vegas from Oct. 28-30.

Attendees can expect industry-leading education, pre-conference workshops, seminars and breakout sessions, legislative updates and the trade show itself.

You can click here to reserve your hotel room today. (The association warned that clicking NAC links – like the one we’ve provided – and booking through their website is the only way to register or get a room at their preferred rate.)