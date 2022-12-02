Multi-Level Go-Kart Venue Opening in Jersey

Supercharged Entertainment is bringing its second location of massive indoor go-karting fun to Edison, N.J. The company, which has an existing location in Wrentham, Mass., will hold a grand opening at the new facility on Dec. 16.

Owners Stephen and Sandra Sangermano say the 131,000-sq.-ft. venue features “the world’s largest indoor, multi-level temperature-controlled Karting Track.” Two of the tracks combine into one 80,000-sq.-ft. “Supertrack.”

Combined track length is more than half a mile, with 13 left turns, 12 right turns and 10 elevation changes. The space also has a two story 160-game arcade, 19 lanes of axe throwing and food and bar service. Learn more at www.superchargede.com.