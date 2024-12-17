Mulligan’s Lagoon Hits Myrtle Beach

An 18-hole surfer-themed mini-golf course was one of the latest entertainment additions in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The Sun News reported that Mulligan’s Lagoon brings to town tiki torches, seashell-studded obstacles and palm trees.

In addition to the mini-golf, the facility features an arcade and pizza parlor as well. This is the second location for Professor Hacker’s, the group in the amusement business for 30 years with another location in Daytona Beach, Fla., said Chris Bethea, a managing member of the group.

The franchisable chain of mini-golf venues operates 12 courses in seven states.

Learn more about them at www.mulliganslagoon.com.