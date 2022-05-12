Ms. Pac-Man Joins Vidgame Hall of Fame

Ms. Pac-Man is among four games recently inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame. The others include Dance Dance Revolution, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Civilization.

“Ms. Pac-Man promoted and signaled the broadening of game play across the genders,” said Julia Novakovic, senior archivist at the World Video Game Hall of Fame.

“There was nothing inherently gendered about early video games, but the coin-op industry certainly advertised them that way. By offering the first widely recognized female video game character, Ms. Pac-Man represented a turn in the cultural conversation about women’s place in the arcade as well as in society at large.”

The games will now be on permanent display at The Strong National Museum of Play, according to CNN