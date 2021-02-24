Movie Theaters Get Green Light in NYC

Ahead of arcades and indoor family entertainment centers, movie theaters will be permitted to reopen in New York City on March 5. FECs, arcades, trampoline parks and laser tag facilities, meanwhile, are in a different category and can reopen in the state beginning March 26; April 9 is the date outdoor amusement parks can return.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who’s currently being investigated by the FBI and federal prosecutors over his handling of Covid-related nursing home deaths, said movie theaters in the city will be allowed to operate at 25% (like arcades, etc.) when they reopen.

According to CNBC, large NYC arena like Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden welcomed a limited number of fans for live basketball games starting yesterday, Feb. 23; those are limited at 10% capacity.

Additionally for movie theaters, no more than 50 people are allowed per screening, masks are required and assigned seating is in place.