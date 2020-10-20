More Michigan Entertainment Centers Allowed to Reopen

Movie theaters and other entertainment venues were allowed to open in Michigan on Oct. 9, though not all reopened immediately due to various factors.

A laser tag and arcade center in Holland, Mich. – The Lost City (at right) – will remain closed until at least November, pending negotiations with the center’s landlord and the rehiring of employees. According to the Sturgis Journal, Sperry’s Moviehouse also decided to remain open to only private showings through mid-November.

Bam Entertainment Center, meanwhile, quickly opened its escape rooms, laser tag and arcade following the announcement. The business had already reopened its bowling in mid-September.