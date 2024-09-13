MOMA Scholarship Recipients Announced

The Minnesota Operators of Music and Amusements (MOMA) recently congratulated seven students on receiving one of their $1,500 scholarships for the 2024-25 school year.

The students were: Claire Z. (AAA – American Amusement Arcades); Isaac G. (Games Unlimited); Malorie D. (Superior Vending); Reese H. (Hazelwood Corporation); Carter M. (AAA – American Amusement Arcades); Bella L. (Aspen Video & Vending); and Walker J. (Hazelwood Corporation).

Since 1991, MOMA has raised more than $130,000 in scholarship funds that have been awarded to more than 140 college-bound students. They are awarded to children of MOMA members, league players and operators. For more information on the scholarships, visit www.momapoolanddarts.com/apply.