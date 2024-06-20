Minnesota’s MOMA Meets

The Minnesota Operators of Music and Amusements held a summer conference June 4-6 at Breezy Point Resort. On hand were not only Minnesota operators, but others from North Dakota and South Dakota, plus AMOA president Bob Burnham, AMOA executive VP Lori Schneider and National Dart Assn. director Rachel Kamuda. Several manufacturer representatives also attended.

The following officers were elected for 2024: Randy Baird (President), Dan Lieberman (Vice President), Derek Sanders (Secretary) and Shawn Dean (Treasurer). Steve Gavett of Aspen Video & Vending as well as Phil Neenan of Moss Distributing were also added to the board.

MOMA executive director Linda Winstead reported that board members met to discuss financial and legislative reports, and MOMA scholarships. League coordinators of the member companies also met to discuss the past tournament and to prepare for the January 2025 pool and dart tournament at Canterbury Park in Shakopee, Minn.

On the more leisurely side of the gathering, attendees enjoyed several different activities, including a golf tournament in memory Ron Reinking and a fishing tournament in memory of Wayne Vaverek.

Jeff Tash, Shawn Dean, Brian Baumann and Randy Baird won the golf tournament, while Jace Burnham, Bob’s son, won the fishing contest.

MOMA also honored six recently retired board members: Dale Lund, Tom Graham Sr., Bob Thomas, Sandy Zeglin, Mike Hawkins and Tom Theisen.

To get involved with the association, visit www.momapoolanddarts.com.