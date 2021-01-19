Minnesota Bowling is Rolling After Reopening

Bowling centers in Minnesota, including Rochester’s Bowlocity Entertainment Center, were happy to reopen last week with the loosening of the state’s Covid-19 restrictions. The bowlers were happy, too. The businesses are now able to operate at 25% capacity.

“Being able to open again is huge,” said Erin Glorvigen, who co-owns the center with his father Gene. “December, January and February are our biggest months – the biggest months for everyone in our industry.”

According to the Post Bulletin, bowlers like Joyce Pike and Lois Douglas, who’ve been bowling at Bowlocity for years, were plenty happy to be back as well. “It’s really nice to get back,” Pike said. Added Douglas, “It’s just nice to be back out. This is our social activity.”

Other regional bowling alleys opened last week, including B&B Olympic Bowl in Preston and Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill in Byron. Strikers Corner in Stewartville, however, announced last week that it was closing for good.