Mini-Golf Lover Opens New Minnesota Center

Blue Lagoon Mini Golf in Rochester, Minn., is open as of Oct. 8, according to KIMT. The 18-hole course is outdoors and seasonal, but will remain open through Halloween, weather permitting.

There’s a clubhouse with snacks and drinks, and owner Missy Emerich said that ice cream will be available, too. Her background is in finance, but she’s a mini-golf lover and “wanted to offer a fun space for people of all ages to enjoy.”

Prices to play a round are $10 for adults, $8 for kids and free for those kids under four years old. The course is open Tuesday through Friday from 3-10 p.m. and weekends from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

See the course at www.bluelagoonminigolf.com.