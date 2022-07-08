Mini Bowling Bar Opening Second Location

Bob & Willie’s Wonderbowl, a mini bowling bar and restaurant that made its debut in January in Omaha, Nebraska, is opening a second location in Lincoln by the end of the year, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

All Together Hospitality Management, owners of Wonderbowl, said the business will take over the spot formerly occupied by Dino’s Crafted Burgers & Pizza, which closed in October 2021.

Their version of mini bowling has 30-ft. lanes with bowling balls weighing in at 3 pounds. The Omaha location is only open to patrons ages 21 and up, but the new Lincoln venue will welcome all ages. Learn more at www.wonderbowlomaha.com.