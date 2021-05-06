Mike’s Arcade Shop Damaged, GoFundMe Organized

Mike’s Arcade Shop, an arcade parts manufacturer, distributor and supplier in Circleville, Utah, recently had a building fire that resulted in major damage that is forcing owner Mike Haaland to rebuild and relocate. Friend and customer Andrew Dent of Twisted Quarter has set up a GoFundMe for the business.

“The arcade community knows how valuable our vendors are to us to keep the arcade industry going,” Dent wrote. “Please step up and donate what you can to help Mike’s Arcade rebuild. If you cannot donate, a share is just as helpful!”

He also noted that the building was a “total loss” and that Mike will have to set up a temporary location and start over. The fundraiser’s goal is $10,000. Click here to donate and visit www.mikesarcade.com for more information on the business.