Mike DiGilio Retiring from AVS Companies

AVS Companies’ Mike DiGilio is retiring from the vending industry effective today, May 7. Mike was the director of vending sales at the Elk Grove Village office and was with AVS Companies for 21 years.

“Mike has been an integral member of the AVS family,” said Vince Gumma, president of AVS Companies. “Everyone here is grateful for his dedication and commitment to the success of AVS for over 21 years.” VP of vending Tom Vogt added, “Working with Mike has been a pleasure, and our department will miss his leadership and expertise.”

The company reported that Mike plans to spend his retirement traveling with his wife, playing with his grandchildren and enjoying time on the golf course.

Mark Minaglia, who joined AVS Companies earlier in the year, will now be handling the company’s Illinois vending sales. He can be reached at 847-439-9400.