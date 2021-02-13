Michigan’s Adventure Sets May 29 for Season Opening

After spending the first part of their 2020 season closed due to Covid, Michigan’s Adventure – an amusement park in western Michigan – will open this year on May 29 for Memorial Day weekend.

The park opened last year in mid-July after establishing stringent health, safety and hygiene protocols, according to WILX. Their regional neighbor to the southeast, Cedar Point (also owned by Cedar Fair), is set to open on May 14.

More information about Michigan’s Adventure and its Covid regulations can be found here on its website, www.miadventure.com.